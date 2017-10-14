No crackers

Reimposition of a ban on the sale of crackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region by the Supreme Court is not only regressive but also a blow to the age-old custom of one of India’s most prominent festivals. No doubt, this is a “festival of lights” but one should not take steps to deprive children the pleasure of bursting crackers. Bursting crackers does contribute to air pollution but it is not the sole factor.

Last year, Delhi and its neighbouring areas remained smog bound for several days owing to burning of crop waste by farmers. Second, a complete ban will give rise to illegal sale of crackers by traders. Third, why have only Delhi and the NCR area been specified? Is there no polluted air in other cities?

Gaurav Raghav,

Dehradun, Uttarakhand