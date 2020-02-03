New tax regime

The new personal income tax regime announced in the Budget may not quite really benefit taxpayers as the calculations suggest that higher income earners may find the old regime with exemptions a better option. Ms. Sitharaman has made life difficult for individual taxpayers by making tax calculations complicated. Also, the employer will find it really tough in the face of the double calculations that he will have to make for the purpose of TDS (Front page, “FinMin offers opt-in income tax scheme to boost demand,” Feb. 02).

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The new income tax rates, though they look attractive, will be applicable only after taxpayers agree to give up other conventional benefits like standard deductions. But adequate care has been taken to help companies by removing the DDT. The Budget more looks like one which supports big corporates and not the average taxpayer. Moreover, the taxpayer will now, for the first time, be compelled to seek the assistance of a professional to decide what is to be done by spending extra money.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu