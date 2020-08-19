Never too late

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto appeared as an epitome of candour, grace, honesty and humility in his interview (Inside pages, “Age no bar for learning: Minister”, August 17). It was difficult to disagree with him when he said that age is no bar for learningCredit must go to him for taking criticisms in good spirit.Another media report that 40% of our Ministers are educated only up to school might not have come to light but for Mr. Mahto’s decision to go to school again. If his action prompts others to take up education again, it will bring about a paradigm shift in society. After all, many have already proved that age is just a number.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Learning has no age limit and Mr. Mahto has shown the way. Learning must not only include formal lessons but also various things one wants to do later. It needs courage and guts to do what Mr. Mahto has done and emerge as an inspiration for others .

Sonal Kharbanda,

Karnal, Haryana