Never too late

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto appeared as an epitome of candour, grace, honesty and humility in his interview (Inside pages, “Age no bar for learning: Minister”, August 17). It was difficult to disagree with him when he said that age is no bar for learningCredit must go to him for taking criticisms in good spirit.Another media report that 40% of our Ministers are educated only up to school might not have come to light but for Mr. Mahto’s decision to go to school again. If his action prompts others to take up education again, it will bring about a paradigm shift in society. After all, many have already proved that age is just a number.
C.G. Kuriakose,
Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala
Learning has no age limit and Mr. Mahto has shown the way. Learning must not only include formal lessons but also various things one wants to do later. It needs courage and guts to do what Mr. Mahto has done and emerge as an inspiration for others .
Sonal Kharbanda,
Karnal, Haryana
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath