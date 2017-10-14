Nehra bows out

One must compliment Ashish Nehra for his bold decision to not only quit international cricket but also the IPL to pave way for youngsters. One hopes that the Indian captain will ensure that Nehra plays the final T20 against Australia in his IPL franchise home ground.

Incidentally, like in the case of a left-arm seam bowler, our team lacks another left handed batsman. A left-right combination can spell trouble for the opponents.

Kavitha Srikanth,

Thane, Maharashtra