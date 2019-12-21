Need for restraint

The right to peaceful protests in guaranteed in the Constitution. Nevertheless, such a right also comes with responsibilities. When protests turn into riots, leading to a law and order problem, police are constrained to act as they seem fit to ensure peace. Now that the CAA issue is to be heard by the highest court in January, why are the Opposition parties still protesting? Unfortunately, a kind of fear is being spread in the public domain on the implementation of the Act. It is the fond hope of the citizens of that the Prime Minister reaches out to the public to allay its fears as to the Act and takes all steps to vindicate the massive trust the country’s electorate have placed in him.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai