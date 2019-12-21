Letters

Need for restraint

more-in

The right to peaceful protests in guaranteed in the Constitution. Nevertheless, such a right also comes with responsibilities. When protests turn into riots, leading to a law and order problem, police are constrained to act as they seem fit to ensure peace. Now that the CAA issue is to be heard by the highest court in January, why are the Opposition parties still protesting? Unfortunately, a kind of fear is being spread in the public domain on the implementation of the Act. It is the fond hope of the citizens of that the Prime Minister reaches out to the public to allay its fears as to the Act and takes all steps to vindicate the massive trust the country’s electorate have placed in him.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 12:25:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/need-for-restraint/article30362136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY