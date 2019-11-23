Nationwide NRC

Letters

If an Assam-like National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is to be undertaken across the country, is the government going to build thousands of detention centres to hold those excluded? And has it also planned to create hundreds of tribunals to assist those who are not able to provide adequate documents? And finally, what is the future course of action to deal with the excluded? Where will they go? It is clear that such an exercise, if undertaken, will prove to be more disastrous than even demonetisation.

Ratnaraj Jain,

Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

 

 

