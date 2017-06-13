Nadal on a roll

After Roger Federer at the Australian Open, it is now Rafael Nadal at the French Open. These two legends have raised the bar and given their fans so much joy over the years that it may come as no surprise if the two of them dominate the sport in the coming months and rekindle the great rivalry. Nadal’s 10th title at Roland Garros is a tribute to his resilience and a fitting reply to all those who wrote him off a few years ago. Never underestimate these two icons of tennis and let us sit back and enjoy another era of their titanic battles which we were fortunate to see (‘Sport’ page – “Nadal returns as the king of clay with La Decima”, June 12).

C.M. Umanath,

Marikunnu, Kozhikode

The significance of this milestone in as competitive a sport as tennis and during an era when two other all-time greats, Federer and Novak Djokovic, are competing will be better appreciated in times to come. More than Nadal’s ferocious forehand, stamina or athleticism, it is his unshakeable self-belief when playing on clay that makes him invincible. One struggles to find examples of such domination in other racquet sports. Rudy Hartono in badminton with eight All England titles, Jahangir Khan with 10 consecutive British Open squash titles or Jansher Khan winning the World Open squash eight times are the only names that come to mind. If Nadal can maintain his current levels of fitness and motivation for a few more years, there is no knowing how many more French Open or other Grand Slam titles he can add to his tally.

Chandramohan Nair,

Ernakulam