M.S. Dhoni’s gloves

Can we keep politics out of sport and sports bodies? The BCCI is already a victim of external action and now to inject non-existent and unwarranted emotion into the matter of an Army insignia is unnecessary (‘Sport’ page, “Dhoni’s tribute draws ICC’s censure”, June 7). The rest of us are as patriotic as the persons breathing fire and venom but following the rules in this case does nothing to affect our dignity. The general election is over and done with. Politicians play games but that is neither sport nor sporting.

T.C. Narayan,

Bengaluru

Mahendra Singh Dhoni being a part of an international cricket team is under the rules and regulations of the International Cricket Council and is bound to follow those rules. As long as one works for an employer or an organisation, one is bound to follow its rules and regulations and follow the policies laid down. No one can raise any objection. In the same manner, Dhoni has to obey ICC rules.

Thomas Koshy,

Chennai

The familiar idiom is ‘wearing your patriotism on your sleeve’, which M.S. Dhoni seems to have taken to heart.. This is not to undervalue his boundless love for the country and the services in any manner. The furore in India over the issue is hardly surprising as it is being made out to be an emotional issue at a time when nationalist sentiment is running high. Dhoni is on the playing field in his capacity as an international cricket player. An internationalist is supposed to promote internationalism. It should not be forgotten that we are an organic part of the international community and need to act for the permeation of a spirit of goodwill .

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu