Letters

More troops in Kashmir

more-in

The Centre’s decision to deploy more troops in Kashmir reflects its insecurity and will only alienate the Valley’s people more (Front page, “25,000 more troops being deployed in J&K,”) August 2). The pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir has been harmed not just by the ineffectiveness of successive State governments but also by the overbearing authority of the Centre. It is no coincidence that the new Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been passed at a time when discontent among the Kashmiris is at a high. Neither guns nor ballots will work in this scenario and the need of the hour is to create a forum where lives can be discussed instead of bodies.

Madhur Mohan Sharma,

Jammu

 

 

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 3:31:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/more-troops-in-kashmir/article28802608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY