The Centre’s decision to deploy more troops in Kashmir reflects its insecurity and will only alienate the Valley’s people more (Front page, “25,000 more troops being deployed in J&K,”) August 2). The pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir has been harmed not just by the ineffectiveness of successive State governments but also by the overbearing authority of the Centre. It is no coincidence that the new Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been passed at a time when discontent among the Kashmiris is at a high. Neither guns nor ballots will work in this scenario and the need of the hour is to create a forum where lives can be discussed instead of bodies.

Madhur Mohan Sharma,

Jammu