More than a name

The advisory is unwarranted (“What’s in a name?”, Sept. 6). The word ‘Dalit’ has never been opposed by the community, as it connotes self-empowerment. Changing the nomenclature without any rhyme or reason defies logic. If at all the government is interested in the welfare of Dalits, it should protect the community from relentless discrimination and violence instead of insisting that it be called by another name.
P.K. Varadarajan,
Chennai
The name of a community is representative of its culture, identity and history (“What’s in a name?”, Sept. 6). The name Dalit offers the community empowerment and solidarity. To erase that identity and replace it with administrative parlance shows poverty of thought. It is the ‘Dalitness’ of Dalits that empowers them and gives them hope.
Shagun Attri,
Bengaluru
