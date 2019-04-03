More Benches

It is indeed a good suggestion to have Benches of the Supreme Court in other places of the country to ensure better access to justice (Editorial page, “Ensuring justice to people”, April 2). To start with, it would be advisable to have at least one Bench of the Supreme Court in the south. Article 130 provides for it. In fact when this suggestion was put across to the then Chief Justice of India, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was not encouraging. It only shows that powerful lobbies of lawyers and other interests will not allow a circuit bench of the Supreme Court because there is a lot of money in this profession in the capital, Delhi. If there is a way out of this, it has to be done by the Supreme Court itself. Unfortunately, there are hurdles in the form of interests, making speaking in one voice difficult. It makes one wonder whether ours is really a socialist Constitution or a Constitution working on capitalist lines.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Ram Siddhartha,

Chennai

There are many underlying issues that need to be addressed if justice is to be made accessible in a better way; these issues are hefty fees charged by the lawyers to present a matter and the huge court fee, to name two. Unfortunately, lawyers are no exception when it comes to monetary issues. This is manifested in the manner in which some lawyers entrusted with state briefs handle matters. Self-realisation is the first step towards change. The Supreme Court has an ideal opportunity to brainstorm on this. In this connection, former judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, sitting judges and academic luminaries can be a part of the process.

Sheba Rivy Simon,

Melukara, Kozhencherry, Kerala