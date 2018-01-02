Moment of truth?

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to stop aid to Pakistan, almost naming the country as a state sponsor of terrorism (“U.S. foolishly gave money to Pakistan”, January 2). But it remains to be seen whether he will match his rhetoric with action as past experience has shown him to take ‘about-turns’. His threat could be the result of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s shrill rhetoric over the U.S.’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Mr. Trump’s remarks against Pakistan may be music to the ears of our External Affairs Ministry but the crux of the matter is whether Pakistan will mend its ways following his terse call for zero-tolerance towards Pakistan’s support to terror.
C.G. Kuriakose,
Kothamangalam, Kerala
