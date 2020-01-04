Modi’s protest call

The Prime Minister has called for protests against Pakistan’s atrocities on its minorities, ignoring that people from the largest minority community in his own country are oppressed, humiliated, jailed and even lynched on flimsy grounds (Front page, “Modi asks CAA opponents to protest against Pak. ‘atrocities’,” January 3). In a democracy, people have every right to protest, oppose and question such flawed and ill-conceived policies that affect their fundamental rights.

M.Y. Shariff,

Chennai

If Pakistan has persecuted its minorities, as alleged by the Prime Minister, it certainly can be termed a crime against humanity — India need not and must not remain a mute spectator. However, it is unclear how protests in India, by those who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), against Islamabad will yield any tangible results. Instead, India has the option of taking the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), like Gambia has done against Myanmar, to expose the atrocities carried out by Pakistan.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Mr. Modi went to Tumakuru to pay his respect at the ‘Gadduge’ (final resting place) of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt, and not to carry out his party’s outreach campaign in support of the CAA. It is unclear why the Prime Minister used the occasion, attended by thousands of students and seers of various Mutts, to make a political speech. He seems to be so much immersed in politics that he treats every forum as a platform to attack prime opponents. If the Congress Party is ‘dead’, as claimed by many of Mr. Modi’s supporters, why does the Prime Minister have to invoke its ghost so often? Moreover, those agitating against the CAA are not opposing the offer of citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring nations; what they oppose is a law that has been given a religious colour by the Central government.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

It is inappropriate that Mr. Modi asked the anti-CAA protesters to raise their voice against the actions of Pakistan. The citizens of this country are concerned about the unity and secularism of India and not about the internal affairs of another country. Why should protests be carried out against Pakistan alone when minorities in other countries like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar also face persecution?

Vidhya B. Ragunath,

Thanjavur