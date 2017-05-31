Modi’s Europe visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his departure to Europe, declared that his Berlin outreach would add a “new chapter” in the India-Germany relationship. (“Germany looks eastward as it welcomes Modi,”May 30) Further, German Chancellor Angela Merkel opined on the need for Berlin to seek new partners, a view that is widely interpreted as a reference to the emerging economies in the East. The two statements can be seen as complementary. Traditionally, New Delhi’s outreach to Europe has centred at its ties with the European Union. Brexit has opened the possibility of direct engagement with individual governments. In the wake of Donald Trump’s election, European countries are restless to forge new political and economic partnerships. India, with its profile as a veritable growth pole, perfectly dovetails in the evolving European matrix. With regard to Germany and India, the strong democratic credentials of these nations should be the cardinal virtue in defining the frontiers of their engagement. The Western media has hailed Chancellor Merkel as the face of the democratic world order. India must also provide its strong support to bring the democratic order back on track. Developments in international politics pose the need to build a strong Delhi-Europe axis for mutual benefit.

Bibhuti Das,

New Delhi