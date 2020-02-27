Mishra must resign

Dushyant Dave in his brilliant article “The unassailable keywords for the judiciary” (Editorial page, Feb. 25) quoted copiously how judges should conduct themselves to uphold an independent, strong and respected judiciary. Justice Arun Mishra’s address makes one say: this is how the judiciary should not be in a changing world. The eulogy heaped on the Prime Minister was injudicious and irrelevant. It will convey a wrong message to the people. The Union government is one of the major litigants in the Supreme Court. How can the public expect impartial judgments from the likes of Justice Mishra? The best option for him now is to resign as his indiscreet observations have led to an avalanche of criticism.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai