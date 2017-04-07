Central Reserve Police Force officer Chetan Cheeta’s miraculous recovery after being struck by nine bullets is yet another example of the indomitable spirit of India’s defence services (“CRPF officer bounces back after 9 bullets, 16 days in coma”, April 6). On-field battles seem easier compared to life battles in intensive care units. And the brave officer has shown that he was equally prepared for both. The team of doctors that took care of Mr. Cheeta during this critical time also deserves appreciation.
However, the one thing that struck me was Mr. Cheeta’s wife Uma Singh’s wish to see her husband again in uniform. This is the highest level of one’s devotion to duty. A cheetah is the fastest cat in the wild. The brave officer has shown that he carries no less of that attitude when it comes to guarding his own nation.
Kiran Babasaheb Ransing,
New Delhi
