Migrant details

27 July 2021 01:02 IST

The proposed creation of a data bank of migrant workers, announced in Tamil Nadu, is timely. In the aftermath of the sudden lockdown last year, the Centre was left clueless following the Supreme Court’s pointed queries on the exact number of migrant workers across the country. The role of migrants in the infrastructural development of any State cannot be underestimated or quantified. However, the data bank should not be limited to just identifying and weeding out illegal immigrants. There is a need to make available provisions through fair price shops and also free medical facilities. It is to be noted that migrants are from the lower rungs, forsaking family life to eke out a living by migrating . A well streamlined data system covering all aspects, right from their legality of existence to extending welfare measures would provide a template for other States to follow.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai