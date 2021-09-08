Media landscape

Letters

Social media has transformed the way consumers receive information. Over the years, it has increasingly become the channel of choice for information, yet it fosters fake news (OpEd page, September 7). There is little doubt that those who need reliable information will still pay for quality journalism. Social media is definitely not journalism and can never replace journalism.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

That a large section of Indians is hungry for authentic journalism is evident from the growth of online news portals. The distrust with the mainstream media comes with ‘moral preaching’ that goes as reporting. Journalists should eschew any pretence of making unflinching decisions between right and wrong.

Deepak Denny,

Thiruvananthapuram


