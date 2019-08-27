Media freedom

The Press Council of India’s stand is detrimental to democracy, which requires both freedom of speech and freedom of the press (Editorial, “On the wrong side”, August 26). Politicisation of the press has always been on the agenda of political parties and it is shocking that the PCI has allowed such politicisation.

Tanmoy Chakraborty,

Siliguri, West Bengal

It is odd to see the Press Council of India defending the government’s restrictions on communication. At the same time, denouncing the PCI for abandoning its mandate and taking sides with the government presumes that the media is locked in a perpetually adversarial role vis-a-vis the country’s political executive. There is no reason why the medoa should blindly oppose the government’s extraordinary measures in Jammu and Kashmir without a nuanced appreciation of the context in which such curbs have been imposed. The question that should engage all of us is, how long must the freeze on communication continue. Press freedom should not be treated as an absolute and non-negotiable value. National interest, however vague and amorphous the concept may be, demands consideration from all institutions including the media.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram