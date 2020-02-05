Letters

Many dangers

Hw many of us remember ‘A Vision for the New Millennium: India 2020’?Today, youth are deprived of job opportunities. Dividing people for the sake of religion and practising vote bank politics is all what our political parties appear to be doing at present. We, the People of India’ must do something to preserve this nation’s integrity and glory. And even after these happenings, we remain silent spectators to hatred, divisive political speeches and divisive politics.

Sahil Garg,

Jind, Haryana

