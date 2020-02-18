Manmohan’s offer to resign

Had the then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh resigned after the Rahul Gandhi ordinance-trashing episode of 2013, he would have done a signal service not only to his own personality but also to the power and prestige of the office of the Prime Minister (“Manmohan asked me if he should quit, says Ahluwalia,” Feb. 17). His failure to do so substantially diluted both. Perhaps the very act of seeking Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s opinion on whether he should resign was prompted by his pricked conscience and wounded prestige. Had he resigned, he would have gone out on a high, and perhaps the history of the country would have been different. However, it will not be out of place to ask what purpose was served by Mr. Ahluwalia’s raking up of the unsavoury ordinance episode at this juncture? What was his real motive ? His revelations would cause avoidable and unnecessary embarrassment and discomfiture to Mr. Singh. Why should he be reminded of a dark and unpleasant chapter in his life and career? Why try to reopen old wounds and cause bleeding again? Was it done to promote Mr. Ahluwalia’s new book at the expense of a gentleman like Mr. Singh?

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala