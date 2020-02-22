Making welfare count

22 February 2020 01:19 IST

Welfare measures and freebies are two sides of the same coin. The former is economically progressive while the latter gets political importance. Results of welfare measures take years to emerge while freebies can bring a leader quick returns. The Aam Aadmi Party won on welfare measures because Delhi is a small State and results were visible within one term. In big States, results will need more time (“What distinguishes welfare measures from freebies,” Feb. 21).

Sundar Raghavan,

Chennai

According to Oxfam Inequality Report 2019, India’s top 10% of the population holds 77.4% of the total national wealth; in stark contrast, the bottom 60% owns merely 4.8%. Given this astronomical inequality in the wealth distribution, the Central and State governments must leave no stone unturned to ensure wealth redistribution through well thought-out welfare measures — in the fields of healthcare, education and employment — and suitable tax schemes. It is clear that the AAP grasped these realities to an extent, as reflected in its policies, implementation and the recent electoral victory. Only time will tell whether the Central government can get its priorities right.

A. Venkatasubramanian

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.