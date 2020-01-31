Making music

The writer has ventured outside his domain and proposed fallacious theories about religious beliefs that denigrate a targeted section of the society (Op-Ed page, “Keeping the cow and brahmin apart”, Jan. 30). There is no doubt about the sacredness of the cow in the Hindu belief system because the scriptures are replete with such references. The author is ignorant of the fact that the brahmins authored neither the Vedas nor other important scriptures like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. His knowledge of constitutional history is also woefully inadequate because it was deference to Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs that led the Founding Fathers to include cow protection in the Directive Principles of the Constitution, and not because it was a “brahminical concept”. To avoid the moral dilemma of being complicit in animal-killing, the Kanchi Sankaracharya proposed that only the skin of animals dying naturally should be used in making musical instruments and in conducting rituals. The writer’s accusation that the erstwhile mridangam masters were morally timid and hypocritical is also far-fetched as the masters of the past did not possess the wherewithal to challenge the practices. Of late, some musical entrepreneurs have found some answers by making ethical mridangams that do not use wood or animal skin. Animal welfare activists would thank the author for creating awareness about the use of animal skin in musical instruments even if his intention is to throw mud at a community.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

This has reference to the two articles “The magic makers” and “Keeping the cow and Brahmin apart” (Jan. 30). The crux of both the articles seem to highlight the efforts of people behind the screen going unrecognised.

Indeed, the mridangam repairers are magic makers. Their arduous work goes a very long way in creating the most pleasant sound in the instrument. But the repairers cannot play for concerts because of the nature of job they are doing. No doubt, mridangam is the king of percussion. Accepted. What more should be done for these beloved repairers? Can someone elaborate? I have seen vidwans paying hefty sum as ex-gratia to these repairers along with a new dhoti and towel on Vijayadasami, Pongal, Deepavali, etc.

This rule is prevalent in all fields. A glorious building is constructed by labourers and coolies but the credit goes to the architects or the engineers. Why? The food on your dining table is applauded for its great taste, usually prepared by the mother or chef. Do you go back to appreciate the people who were responsible for preparing or processing the ingredients (like cereals, masalas, etc.,) that made this food so delicious?

As far as the latter article is concerned the same problem persists. The writer has made some observations. What about solutions? In the future, shall we eliminate mridangams from concerts because a brahmin is not supposed to touch a dead cattle’s skin? If so, no concerts would exist thereafter. There is nothing wrong in Rajaji’s remark. This remark has been accepted right royally in many other situations. Why not here?

Can these writers give solutions to what they have cited as grave observations? I really doubt it. Just by trying to stir up the hornet’s nest is not going to do any good.

A.N.V. Ramani

Chennai