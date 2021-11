30 November 2021 01:29 IST

Former India leg-spinner L. Sivaramakrishnan saying that he has been “colour discriminated” all his life, including in his own country is disturbing. When racist comments were made against our sportspersons in other countries, we were up in arms. What the authorities concerned do now will be watched with interest.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala