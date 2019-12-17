Lotus on passports

The lotus may well be a symbol that has many mythological connotations (Editorial page, “Spot the difference between sign and symbol,” Dec. 16) but one can’t help wonder about the intent of the Centre in selecting this symbol specifically for a ‘security feature’ on passports. It seems deliberate and mischievous and looks like another tactic employed by the government to divert attention from the many pressing problems.

Bindu John,

Kochi