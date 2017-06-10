Losing grip?

The government appears to be donning a controversial mantle and one fears that it may be forced to wear many more of them. In its singular pursuit of winning the 2014 election at all costs, every wing of the right wing was sequestered by the BJP to energise the electorate. It is another matter that these very groups are now forcing the government and the party to come up with executive fiats on the consumption of beef, animal slaughter and the like. It is time that the BJP’s executive, party and ideological wings are orchestrated by a pivotal authority lest they lose grip on a greater purpose — that of smooth and peaceful governance of the nation.

R. Narayanan,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh