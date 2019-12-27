Locusts on the rampage

It is surprising that Indian authorities were unprepared for the locust attack. Locusts have scant respect for national borders and have been a dramatic cause of famine and terror since the dawn of history. India and Pakistan, arch-rivals, should find common ground to share information and fight the locust devastation (Page 1, “Massive locust invasion in Gujarat”, December 26).
H.N. Ramakrishna,
Bengaluru
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.