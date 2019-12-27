Letters

Locusts on the rampage

more-in

It is surprising that Indian authorities were unprepared for the locust attack. Locusts have scant respect for national borders and have been a dramatic cause of famine and terror since the dawn of history. India and Pakistan, arch-rivals, should find common ground to share information and fight the locust devastation (Page 1, “Massive locust invasion in Gujarat”, December 26).

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:42:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/locusts-on-the-rampage/article30405912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY