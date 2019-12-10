Delays in holding local body elections, as in the case of Tamil Nadu, clearly point to a lack of sincerity among our politicians to set up the third-tier of government (Editorial, “Trampling on grassroots”, December 9). The larger question, however, is: in States where these local bodies already exist and when elections are held on time, how much of resources and authority is devolved to these bodies to help them truly function as grass-roots organisations, as mandated by the Constitution?

Deepak Sharma,

Panchkula, Haryana