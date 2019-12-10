Delays in holding local body elections, as in the case of Tamil Nadu, clearly point to a lack of sincerity among our politicians to set up the third-tier of government (Editorial, “Trampling on grassroots”, December 9). The larger question, however, is: in States where these local bodies already exist and when elections are held on time, how much of resources and authority is devolved to these bodies to help them truly function as grass-roots organisations, as mandated by the Constitution?
Deepak Sharma,
Panchkula, Haryana
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.