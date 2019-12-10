Letters

Local body elections

more-in

Delays in holding local body elections, as in the case of Tamil Nadu, clearly point to a lack of sincerity among our politicians to set up the third-tier of government (Editorial, “Trampling on grassroots”, December 9). The larger question, however, is: in States where these local bodies already exist and when elections are held on time, how much of resources and authority is devolved to these bodies to help them truly function as grass-roots organisations, as mandated by the Constitution?

Deepak Sharma,

Panchkula, Haryana

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 12:37:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/local-body-elections/article30260515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY