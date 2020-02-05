LIC listing

The Life Insurance Corporation of India today stands in the global market with an unbeatable record and reputation. Even years after opening up the field to private players, it enjoys an enviable market share, which portrays its trustworthiness and performance. Its mega asset base and dividends are its crown jewels.
The Central government’s decision to have this goose that lays the golden egg listed in the market is either a proclamation of the government’s inefficiency to tackle the financial difficulties of the nation effectively or a blatant display of its commitment to its slogan of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.
A.G. Rajmohan,
Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
