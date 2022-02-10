The NEET debate

The argument that some extend in favour of the National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) is that it promotes merit. But one cannot turn a blind eye to the sad reality that it has been promoting the coaching industry that has no scruples when it comes to levying prohibitively high charges which in turn impact the poor and economically marginalised (Editorial page, “‘NEET is discriminatory, against social justice’,” February 9). The very commercial and profit-oriented intent of such coaching centres is manifest in the expensive and self-promoting advertisements that they publish in the print media. Education has been reduced to a profiteering enterprise. Moreover, any attempt to impose a fit-for-all entrance examination of this kind, without taking into consideration the social, economic and territorial barriers that people are confronted with, violates the very sense of equality.

S. Balu,

Madurai

One wonders whether there is a hint in the article of ‘pressure’ from various owners (political) of private medical colleges who are said to be losing revenue from seats that have to be surrendered to the NEET pool. If there is concern about children from a rural background and government schools being unable to afford coaching, there are ways and means to disseminate training in an equitable manner. There can also be specialised coaching at the higher secondary level. Is it that difficult?

P. Upadhyaya,

Bengaluru

Counter point

The reality today is that it is the ruling party which is pitting the country itself against democracy. There are examples to substantiate this — events like the toppling of governments in (then) non-BJP States such as Madhya Pradesh and Goa by audaciously effecting defections. In a democracy, when a person captures power, he should ensure governance that also embraces all parties and their leaders.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

The Prime Minister’s response to the Opposition’s criticism has been an all-out attack without any remedy for the problems highlighted. The strength of a democracy lies in a healthy debate and respect in Parliament between the people’s representatives. People would like to see constructive outcomes from debates, and not personal scores being settled. The Government must acknowledge this reality.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Lata Mangeshkar

The report about Pan Woliu from Beijing being fascinated by the music of Lata Mangeshkar is a perfect example of harmony between diverse nations. The same can be said about Pakistan too where millions there are diehard fans of Lataji. It is politicians who divide us.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Kalvakulam, Palakkad, Kerala