01 February 2022 00:02 IST

Getting to the truth

Nothing stops the Government from suing The New York Times if it feels the contents in the said report have no grain of truth. Instead of a flurry of denials of any wrongdoing, it should submit a factual and comprehensive report before the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India to probe the matter. To maintain secrecy over the issue under the garb of national security is unacceptable since it concerns the constitutionally guaranteed rights and privileges of citizens, who are entitled to know the truth.

V. Johan Dhanakumar, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

The Narendra Modi government needs to come clean. Dismissing allegations of any kind of surveillance, saying that there is no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever is not enough. It is the abuse of Pegasus that is at the centre of the row now. If India has established robust protocols when it comes to surveillance, as the Government claims, stonewalling the damning revelations only adds fuel to the fire.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Think poll reforms

While a voter cannot exercise his/her franchise from two places in the same election, it is an irony that a candidate can contest from two constituencies in the same election. It is wasteful expenditure in terms of tax-payers’ money and valuable resources. It is high time that electoral reforms are discussed and debated by all stakeholders to uphold the value of democracy and the rights of voters.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Blockbuster tennis

What sets Rafael Nadal apart from his contemporaries is not only his uncanny and inspiring ability to find new ways to adapt to different surfaces and younger opponents but also his exemplary demeanour of remaining grounded and not courting controversy which he has displayed with ease throughout his storied career. His determined fight against frailties will continue to serve as the greatest source of inspiration for all budding tennis players.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Rafa’s win proves that the basic qualities of hard work, grit and resilience still hold good at all times.

Daniil Medvedev does look to be a very worthy successor to the great trio. There were other notable performances — even among the women players — which resulted in quality tennis. Many congratulations to Ashleigh Barty and Nadal.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada