Letters to the Editor — January 28, 2022

28 January 2022 00:02 IST

Third wave

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be relatively less fatal than the Delta variant. And, on account of this, hospitalisation may be less (Page 1, January 27). However, the gaps in our medical system have been laid bare. Vagaries over the virus and its new variants persist. The Government at best can buttress the medical system. Under the garb of Omicron, the Government should not get away from its responsibility of reinforcing the medical infrastructure.

Aanya Singhal, Advertising Advertising

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

This is no case for lowering one’s guard as long as COVID-19 continues to spread. It is also scientifically possible that a new variant of concern may emerge in the near future. As such, people should be impressed upon to continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and report cases of positivity found on self-testing to the authorities concerned and get themselves treated under medical supervision. Any negligence on the part of even a few could lead to the emergence of new variants of concern. The vaccination programme should be speeded up as it does appear to be the key weapon.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Padma awards

Declining the freedom fighters pension, Marxist leader P. Ramamurthi said years ago, “It is not for this we fought.” Continuing and confirming this line, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has declined the Padma award from the present regime for good reasons that are not necessary to be spelt out.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai