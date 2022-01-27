Letters to the Editor — January 27, 2022

27 January 2022 00:02 IST

IAS cadre rules

The Central government’s stand seems logical (Page 1, “Centre to remind States again of IAS cadre rules”, January 26). The fact is that the number of officers being deputed to the Central government is reducing.

Thus, it is necessary to ensure that there is the required number of officers deputed for effective governance.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the Odisha government’s statement provides another dimension.

It has asked the Central government to find out why many officers are not opting for central deputation. The reason, as opined by the Central government, is political patronage at the State level. However, that may be a simplistic view. Personal reasons such as a reluctance to shift one’s family frequently and other grounds such as a reluctance to learn a new language, besides rules and work conditions may also have to be considered. The short-term solution could lie in the implementation of new rules while working out a long-term solution, or incentives, keeping the cadre requirements in mind.

L.T. Chandran,

Hyderabad

Padma awards

This is not the first time that offers of Padma awards have been turned down (Inside pages, “Buddhadeb refuses Padma Bhushan award”, January 26). E.M.S. Namboodiripad rejected the Padma Vibhushan. P.N. Haksar and Swami Ranganathananda cited personal inhibitions. Parkash Singh Badal returned the award in protest against the farm laws. The family of the late Chief Justice of India, Justice J.S. Verma, refused to accept the award conferred to him posthumously by saying that accepting it would be against his principles. In a way, individuals refusing to accept or returning (in protest) the high-profile Padma awards appears to be an act of contempt of the nation. At least, it is for the Government to treat the awards as valuable and definitely to ensure avoiding such contemptuous situations.

Perhaps Governments must withdraw from the job of instituting and offering awards; vested political and personal interests could play a role in the process.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Back to school

I was looking for an escape from the stranglehold of the pandemic especially as it has affected children. I was buried under a plethora of medical evidence, mostly speculative, to stay away from any adventurous step that might harm my family or community.

Closely following these protocols and submitting myself to the herd mentality, I have crossed two and a half years of my post-retirement life only to find my children and grandchildren facing enormous trauma in terms of managing online learning mandated by the school authorities.

We, parents, owe it to our children to give them holistic education — where they meet their peers, interact with their teachers, participate in a little fun and frolic and learn subjects ‘on the go’. The gadget invasion has, undoubtedly, turned the world topsy-turvy for children, giving them a false sense of learning. It is time we set the clock back and reenergise the conventional method of imparting wisdom to avoid the curse of posterity. Within the parameters of hygiene and safety, let us give our children a fresh breath of life and start.

R.K. Chakravarti,

Chennai

From the Archives

A Padma Shri conferred on Ajit L. Wadekar and B.S. Chandrasekhar (OpEd page, ‘From the Archives – Fifty Years Ago, January 26, 1972) 50 years ago, brought back fond memories of our Test match victories against England and the West Indies. The present generation should realise that these wins were stepping stones and the greats laid the foundation for better cricket through their efforts.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad