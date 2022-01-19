Children need help

The Supreme Court of India’s concern for children being hit by the third COVID-19 wave in India needs to be looked into with real seriousness (Page 1, January 18). Children are most fragile and stand vulnerable.

The staggering estimate, that there could be 15 lakh children on the streets, is a harsh reality. The challenges are Himalayan. Left under the open sky, without shelter, clueless and directionless, these children would need all possible help. While others can observe protocol — washing hands, social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated — it is distressing that children on the streets are deprived of everything. In a nation which boasts of its development, there are unfortunate ones with no access to any facility.

The Centre, State and various NGOs need to work in tandem to ensure that no child is left uncared for. Vaccinating them should be the foremost task.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The number of such children appears to be significantly under-estimated.The police, village-level health workers and the administration need to identify and rescue these children. The Government and Ministry of Women and Child Development can make a difference by focusing on foster care and even enabling monetary assistance to orphaned and abandoned child. This is a national emergency and the Supreme Court needs to be lauded for taking up this issue.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Pandit Birju Maharaj

In the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj, India has lost yet another legendary dance icon. The maestro’s immaculate display of a stellar dance form, with his dancing eyes and the footwork and rhythm, created visual splendour. He has left behind a rich legacy of Kathak with his unique style of ‘immersive dance’ to depict epic stories.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh