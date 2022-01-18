18 January 2022 00:02 IST

Republic Day tableau

It is unfortunate that the tableau of West Bengal has been excluded from the Republic Day parade (Inside pages, January 17). Each State in the Indian Union has its unique identity across a raft of spheres. Similarly, the contributions by leaders in all States for national causes including the freedom struggle cannot be quantified. Courtesy and protocol demand that the Central government inform the State concerned the reasons for exclusion. The Republic Day parade should encompass all States and it is their lawful right to participate in it.

Police inquiry

When the Tri-services Court of Inquiry (CoI) which probed the crash of the Mi-17V5 helicopter near Coonoor in the Nilgiris — which claimed the lives of the Chief of Defence Staff and his entourage — has ruled out ‘any mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence’, one fails to understand why the Tamil Nadu police should continue the probe (Page 1, January 17). The primary responsibility for the probe lies with the defence forces. What happens now? Will the defence forces accept the police findings?

Australia deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation and resultant deportation from Australia for being unvaccinated (Page 1 and ‘Sport’ page, January 17) has had its effect — the vital message that no one has the right to put another person’s health in jeopardy by flouting protocols. Thankfully, the entire saga will only strengthen the case for the jab.

Djokovic’s Grand Slam record chase will have to wait. There is no doubt that the Serbian star’s dizzying drama has polarised opinion worldwide.

It is unfortunate that a tennis star of the stature of Djokovic expressed ‘extreme disappointment’, and then added that he “respected the ruling and would cooperate with the authorities”. The star should not only have got himself vaccinated but also been seen vigorously advocating vaccination to dispel the fears of vaccine sceptics.

Finally, what kind of a message is he also sending to his people in Serbia where the COVID-19 virus is raging?

The story from beginning to end reminded me of my experience in New Zealand. I underwent the experience of paying a $400 fine at Wellington airport for inadvertently carrying an apple in my laptop bag and forgetting to mention it in my airport entry form on arrival. Sorry, Djokovic. Rules are rules. And as a world champion, the general public expects much better from you.

