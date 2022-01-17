17 January 2022 00:02 IST

Battle in Uttar Pradesh

For the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, it seems to be a season of reverse migration. The spate of political desertions tell a tale. The BJP could face a tough time as the Samajwadi Party seems to be rising. If the Congress fares better than last time — if it does so — it may prove advantageous for the BJP.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Kohli steps down

The decision made by Virat Kohli to relinquish Test captaincy has come as a complete surprise to millions of cricket lovers. Kohli can be counted as one of the most successful, if not the most successful, Indian captain at the helm. Though there has been a slump in his form over time, he still remains one of the best batters. Now, without the burden of captaincy, one hopes that he is able to focus on the game better and create batting records. There has been some kind of upheaval and realignment in the Indian cricket team. All matters must be sorted out as quickly as possible.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

An Australian saga

Australia’s cancellation of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa has left one at a loss for words. The Federal Court’s decision reflects very little of law and more of authority. Students of law and fans of the game of tennis will be dismayed at the ruling which has denied millions the pleasure of watching Djokovic on the tennis court.

I do not know on what principle of law the cancellation is justified. Perhaps, it was based on the principle of the rule of law that however high you may be, the law is above you. If that be so, it will become the rule of thumb.

“Amidst the clash of the arms, the laws of England but speak the same,” was the famous saying of Lord Atkin but that does not hold good for all situations. Every law should have exceptions. The only thing is that they should be reasonable and not arbitrary. Novak Djokovic made use of an exception written into the law. To have rescinded his visa for narrow political gains smacks of arbitrariness. This is not the way to foster sports.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

EVM uncovered

I am an electronics engineer with over three decades of experience specialising in the type of chips used to design Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Kudos to The Hindu for clearly explaining [as a full page graphic] the foolproof features of the EVM (E-paper, “Text and Context” page, January 13, 2022), which is the most secure way to conduct elections. Unfortunately, political parties of every hue have deliberately sown the seeds of doubt in the minds of everyone about the veracity of these machines, especially when they lose an election.

J. Hareesh,

Houston, Texas, U.S..