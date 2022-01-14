Letters to the Editor — January 14, 2022

Dial a lifeline

The Government of India becoming a shareholder in telecom major Vodafone India and also Tata Teleservices Ltd. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is likely to have an impact on the future prospects of the telecom sector. Despite the Government’s clarification about these companies (‘Business’ page, “Vodafone Idea, Tata Tele won’t become PSUs: DoT”, January 13), the development will inevitably focus the spotlight on the dismal track record of managing BSNL and MTNL. It also will draw attention to the privatisation ‘strategy’ of many a public sector unit, which could have been turned around.

The telecom sector confronts many problems which can be attributed to the taxation and fee structure. In the end, tax-payer money is also at stake.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand

A medical first

News from the United States detailing the breakthrough experimental transplantation surgery (‘World’ page, “Pig’s heart beating inside human”, January 12) should be a shot in the arm for the medical sector now facing a tough time with COVID-19 and its variants. One hopes that David Bennett leaves hospital a healthy man, marking a turning point in the field of organ transplantation and medical science.

Going forward, the possibility of animal to human transplantations could end the crisis of organ shortages and curb organ transplantation rackets and organ trafficking.

Kannan K.,

Meloor, Chalakkudy, Kerala

Double fault

Novak Djokovic’s ‘admission’ (‘Sport’ page, “Entry form mistake human error: Djokovic”, January 13) changes things. He may or may not play in the Australian Open, but perhaps needs to pause and gracefully withdraw from the Open. Most importantly, it is incumbent on Australia to demonstrate that its COVID-19 protocol and other rules and norms apply equally to everyone.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala