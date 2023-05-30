Letters to The Editor

May 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

At the new building

India has got a new Parliament building amidst political acrimony. It is important to remember that the true spirit of democracy and Parliament is not judged by the lavishness and modernity of a parliamentary building but by the quality of debates, adherence to constitutional provisions and a promotion of active opposition by placing Bills and drafts before parliamentary committees. The new Parliament building devoid of the true spirit of democracy is similar to being old wine in a new bottle.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

The disproportionate focus on the Sengol is disturbing. Does a symbol connected with royalty have any place in a democracy? Was the prominence given to the Sengol meant to convey that the country’s top leader was being anointed the ruler of India by all those religious heads who had congregated around him? Was the choice of May 28 for the inauguration meant to convey to the people that the new Parliament building symbolised the fading of a gentle, accommodating and secular India and, instead, the birth of a muscular and theocratic India? When one read the report alongside another report on the shameful treatment of some of India’s best sportswomen, one’s sense of foreboding was complete.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Ernakulam, Kerala

The resplendent contours of the new building, the absorbing interiors and the state-of-the-art construction are all very fine. But what is clearly more relevant is the need to maintain its sanctity true to the nomenclature ‘Temple of Democracy’ that is associated with it. Scenes where adjournments of both Houses have become a matter of routine and where there is a blatant disregard for the Speaker’s orders bode ill for a vibrant democracy like ours. Decency and decorum should be the watchwords once Parliament works from its new address.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

An ugly scene

After witnessing some of the religious rituals performed during the inauguration of the new Parliament building, one really wonders whether India is still a secular country. Many in the nation are shocked that the Vice President and the President of India, who should have inaugurated the edifice, had not even been invited for the inaugural ceremony. There was also evidence of not ‘Sengol Aatchi’ but ‘Kodungol Aatchi’ after the Indian women wrestlers were manhandled and removed from their protest site. It is a pity that valiant and decorated sportspersons, especially women players who have made our country proud with their excellent performance, are fighting a lone battle.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The ill-treatment of the country’s top women wrestlers, who are sportspersons who have brought laurels and honour to India, would bring shame and cause pain in every sensitive Indian’s mind. That the ladies are battling for justice and self-respect without any tangible action from the people who matter makes it even more despicable. The ugly episode happening on a day when a new Parliament house, stated to be the symbol of the aspirations of crores of Indians, was opened, was an oxymoronic scene.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala