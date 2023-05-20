Letters to The Editor

May 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Integrated system

I write this letter as an ayurveda physician, a Homi Bhabha Fellow and visiting scholar at the Indian Institute of Science. There is no factual basis for the denigrating remark made by senior consultant and clinical scientist Cyriac Abby Philips (Opinion page – ‘Parley’, May 19) that ayurveda is a “pseudoscience” and that it has nothing valuable to offer. In fact, ayurveda marks the historic switch from faith-based medicine (daiva-vyapashraya) to its reason-based variant (yukti-vyapashraya). It is an ancient science that developed when the methods of evidence collection and statistical reasoning were still nascent. Therefore, what is needed is to subject ayurveda’s theories and practices to an evidence-based appraisal so that the best of it becomes usable, safely and effectively.

A strict scientific attitude along with a sympathy for traditional knowledge bases are both required in approaching ayurveda. An approach bereft of the former leads to outdated science masquerading as traditional wisdom; and that bereft of the latter leads to a hasty undermining of valuable medical experience.

Dr. G.L. Krishna,

Bengaluru

It may not be possible to subject alternative medicine to the rigour of modern medicine, but alternative medicine has its place in treating select forms of human suffering. In the U.S., it has been long accepted that what they do to treat and heal “involves more than just medications and procedures”. Research has shown that mind-body approaches reduce stress and improve mood and immunity. People want natural, safer remedies. Modern medicine, too, has its share of limitations even after all the care and rigour of clinical trials. One of the biggest problems in health care is that the pharma giants have tremendous influence in how medicine is to be practised. Alternative medicine lacks this clout.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

WMO annual update

It is time the international community, particularly the developed world, rose to the occasion and delivered on its commitment regarding the transfer of green technology and funds to the poor and the developed world to cope with the challenges being posed by climate change.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu