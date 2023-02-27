Letters to the Editor

February 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 26, 2023 10:55 pm IST

Mosque at Ayodhya

It is a matter of regret to read about the inordinate delay in the building of the mosque at Ayodhya, whose construction was formulated by the Supreme Court. While we see a remarkable swiftness in the construction of the temple belonging to the majority faith, delays due to bureaucratic bottlenecks affecting the mosque’s construction are intriguing. The delay is a sordid example of the wide disparity in the way communities are treated.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The report only shows the attitude of a dispensation which does not seem to be ashamed of exhibiting its non-secular traits and arrogance. To have the mosque’s construction at a standstill is deplorable especially when the country talks so much about equality and fraternity in the international arena.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

Alas, by introducing hurdles, the authorities are only rubbing salt into the wound. The verve and the dedication shown by the dispensations at the Centre as well as in the State to pursue the Ram Mandir project should have been extended to the construction of the mosque.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

‘Lit For Life’ 2023

It was exhilarating to have The Hindu ‘Lit for Life’ literary festival back in its physical format after a pandemic-induced hiatus. The panel discussions on myriad subjects of contemporary relevance were a treat for many avid readers of the daily and senior citizens like me.

The Hindu deserves applause for disruptive interventions to rekindle the reading habit among Gen Z.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Praise to The Hindu for bringing many of us together under the umbrella of the ‘Lit for Life’. We were intellectually engaged. I hope the authors will read our postcards with their messages.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

My vacation in Chennai ended with my attending the second day of the literary festival. From a down-to-earth Wasim Akram who struck a chord with his candid talk, to a new reading of colonial history by master storyteller William Dalrymple, we were kept engaged through the day, hour after hour. Geetanjali Shree was a delight but it was Anita Ratnam who stood out as a moderator par excellence. It was good to see many young faces in the audience.

Nutan Mukherjee,

Singapore

