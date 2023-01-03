ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the Editor: January 2, 2023

January 03, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

Preventing a stampede

The fact that two stampedes have taken place in just a week is unacceptable (“Yet another stampede at TDP event in A.P.,” January 2). Such incidents show our scant respect for human life. Taking adequate precautions must be made mandatory. If freebies are to be distributed, this should be done in an organised manner. People should be divided into categories and there should be enough police personnel around to control them. There should also be a contingency plan in place in the event of something going wrong.

Thomas Palocaren

Vellore

A tribute to R.K. Krishnakumar

I am devastated by the passing away of my dear friend R.K. Krishnakumar, affectionately known as KK, in Mumbai (“Tata Group veteran R.K. Krishnakumar passes away in Mumbai,” Jan. 2). Just three days ago, I gave him a lowdown on the Carnatic music scene. He was curious about everything and listened more than he spoke, as he always did. He was generous to his friends with his time and influence. KK was a pillar of strength to the Tata Group. Known to be an alter ego of Ratan Tata, he brought dynamism both to Tata Global Beverages and Indian Hotels Company. In retirement, he lent stature to Tata Trusts. There could not have been a better choice to administer the huge funds available in the Tata Group for providing relief to organisations and individuals in need. KK was religious and visited Sabarimala every month till his health permitted him to do so. I will miss him for a long time to come.

R.K. Raghavan

Chennai

