Letters to The Editor

November 22, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 21, 2022 10:52 pm IST

The fight against terror

The Coimbatore blast and now the blast in Mangaluru show that there are terror modules waiting to cause mayhem. It is imperative for the State and central agencies to work in tandem, for which strong political will is necessary. With India holding a ‘No Money For Terror’ ministerial conference, New Delhi must take the lead in the fight against terror. India must use various platforms.

Harshvardhan Salunkhe,

Vasai Virar, Maharashtra

It is clear that the shoots of terrorism are emerging and that steps need to be taken in the South to clip them soon. The Chief Ministers of the States concerned must initiate steps to go after terror cells. The South is a haven of peace and there can be no plots to disrupt the tranquillity.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

At Doha

Qatar’s maiden World Cup game came to nought in Doha. In its match with Ecuador, it was clearly a match of unequals. The themed opening ceremony was enthralling and the world’s grandest sporting carnival is sure to keep football buffs entertained.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

After a dazzling opening ceremony, it was disappointing to have the home team going down to Ecuador. But Qataris can take solace and pride in staging the world’s most-favoured sporting event on their soil.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Collegium, the Constitution

The Supreme Court Collegium claiming exclusive power in the appointment of High Court and Supreme Court judges and the transfer of High Court judges has come in for a lot of criticism. Article 222 of the Constitution, a special constitutional provision, providing for the transfer of judges from one High Court to another, gives the impression that it is to be used rarely. Unfortunately, it is being used so frequently with the collegium treating HC judges as government servants, forgetting the fact that they are constitutional appointees who require more than sufficient protection.

There are also observations that deserving persons have been ignored wholly for subjective reasons. Nonetheless, the collegium system has come to stay. The only way forward to improve the system is by having transparency, accountability and objectivity.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

