Letters to the Editor

Shinzo Abe

The news of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, being felled by a bullet is shocking. That he faded away in an egalitarian country known for tranquil peace is unbelievable.

One recalls how he worked hard to ensure stellar bilateral relations between India and Japan. The world has lost a statesman of calibre.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Such a form of violence is extremely rare in Japanese society. One’s heart goes out to his grieving family, and the people of Japan. Mr. Abe was a man of lofty principles. India will miss a good friend.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

The murder has sent shock waves — this in a country where political violence is a rarity. Shinzo Abe went the extra mile to position Japan as a responsible developed nation. His economic reforms are a significant feature of his unparalleled legacy.

There is also no doubt that under his reign, India-Japan ties reached greater heights. Mr. Abe will always be remembered for his exemplary commitment to democracy.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The cause for this insane and criminal act is a mystery. Mr. Abe was very friendly with Indian leaders and built up a good rapport. The contribution of the former leader to peace in the Asian region is notable and one hopes his legacy will live on with leaders after him. India is with Japan in this dark hour.

Muthulakshmi Sreenivasan,

Coimbatore

Former PM Abe was a leader who single-handedly boosted Japan’s economic policies. He was a great leader who won hearts and whose far-sightedness shone in Asia. He will be remembered by this millennial generation for this — even in a world of egoistic leaders, there was a leader who was humble, yet assertive and engaging.

Aadarsh Ambastha,

New Delhi

At Wimbledon

The withdrawal of Rafael Nadal from Wimbledon (‘Sport’ page, “Nadal pulls out with abdominal injury”, July 8) does not come as a surprise for those who saw him grimacing with pain in the quarter-final match. It is disappointing that this has happened when another Grand Slam win was well within his reach. Being a determined player, he is sure to bounce back.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu