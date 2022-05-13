Letters to the Editor

Put on hold

The verdict of the Supreme Court of India (Page 1, May 12), to keep in abeyance the invoking of the draconian sedition law until the examination of Section 124A dealing with the offence of sedition is complete, is a shot in the arm for civil rights activists and crusaders of personal liberties. The stark reality is that the misuse of the sedition law has seen monstrous proportions, with law enforcement authorities in several States invoking it with missionary zeal to criminalise dissent. It is hoped the obnoxious sedition law will be abrogated once and for all.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

As dissent is an imperative for democracy to prevail, the use of the sedition law to blatantly disregard rights and liberty is a threat to democracy. The ball is now in the Centre’s court, and it should not prolong the re-consideration process indefinitely.

Kiran Vaddempudi,

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

The authorities have been misusing the sedition law to harass, intimidate and persecute human rights defenders, activists, journalists, students, film-makers, singers, actors and writers for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression. If one goes through the Human Freedom Index report, it is clear that much harm has been done to India’s global reputation. This would also be an opportune time for the Government to reconsider other similar laws that impinge on human rights.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Shivkumar Sharma

The passing of santoor vidwan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has cast a pall of gloom over the country. Many have been enchanted by his musical creations. The Padma Vibhushan awardee’s son appears to be a chip off the old block and is certain to carry on his father’s rich legacy.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru