Letters to the Editor

Getting it right

Political pundits can predict political undercurrents only if they are ready to shed their time-warped notions. However, election results from 2014 to now indicate that their observations are contrary to what voters think. These include giving strange reasons for the wins by the BJP (despite the party getting votes across various communities) to notions such as polarisation of voters by the BJP or putting out inaccuracies such as several riots having taken place under the Yogi Adityanath regime, lies such as the mismanagement of COVID-19 by the Uttar Pradesh government (even when reported fatalities were relatively small when comparing U.P.’s population in relation to States such as Kerala), and also trivialising well-targeted ‘leakage-less’ welfare measures to the downtrodden as “dole outs”. It must be noted that parties such as the SP and the BSP have a vote catchment area linked only to a few communities. Media houses should be wary of such old guard political pundits.

Thiruvannathapuram S. Ramakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Family setting again

In choosing to shut its eyes to the basic reason for the downfall — an unimaginative and incompetent central leadership — the Congress Working Committee has let down the nation which does need an alternative political force that has a secular vision and is ready to commit itself to constitutional democracy in order to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s divisive politics (Page 1, “Sonia remains chief; Cong. calls ‘chintan shivir’ to discuss rout”, March 14). Parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party which are organised around alternative models of administration have only limited relevance. The Gandhi family should have stepped aside to give way for a democratically elected leadership in the larger interests of the country. Without a credible attempt at internal democracy, a ‘chintan shivir’ is meaningless.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Every time the Congress party comes a cropper in the Assembly/parliamentary elections, the top decision making entity is promptly convened more as a ritualistic exercise than as an effective mechanism to undertake a thorough analysis and frame appropriate strategies to address shortcomings. The undercurrent of internal dissension that currently roils the party needs to be addressed immediately. The voices of stalwarts who have made immense contributions should be heard, respected and acted upon. Conducting review meetings in ‘high end halls’ will not yield the desired results. Keeping aloof from the party cadre will only widen the gulf.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Part of cricket folklore

G.R. (Gundappa) Viswanath’s autobiography, Wrist Assured, should rekindle memories of the gifted and stylish right hander’s glorious days of cricket (‘Sport’ page, March 13). It was his trademark square cut that would often whizz past the gully and point regions, leaving fielders in awe and admiration. Among Vishy’s many great knocks, his 97 not out against the West Indies at Chepauk in 1975 defined his granite resolve in a crisis situation.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai