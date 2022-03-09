Letters to the Editor — March 9, 2022

March 09, 2022 00:48 IST

Legal guardian

Of course parents bear the shared responsibility of providing their children with all necessary ‘ingredients’ for their physical and emotional well-being. But in some families, it is the mother who has to shoulder the entire responsibility for a variety of reasons. In such a scenario, it is but natural for the children to expect their mother’s name alone to be affixed in all documents. In this context, the report, “Want mother’s name on PAN? A runaround is on the cards” (Page 1, ‘Special’, March 8), was moving. One can only explain this as a result of deep-rooted patriarchy still prevalent in our society. As far as all documents are concerned, why cannot the Government make the inclusion of only the mother’s name as a guardian with just a click of a button? It will only demonstrate that the Government respects ‘Nari Shakti’ in letter and spirit.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It is unfortunate to note the struggles of women that manifest themselves in various forms amid claims of giving them recognition using terms such as ‘women’s special’, ‘protection’, ‘welfare’, ‘freedom’, ‘ratio’, and ‘reservation’. Most of these are just fancy vote capturing mantras and much abused in reality. There needs to be change which also keeps pace with advances in digital technology. Finally, there needs to be some meaning in observing Women’s Day in India. There should be no place for words such as ‘worries’, ‘oppression’ and ‘agony’.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

The Ukraine war

The proxy war that the western nations are fighting with Russia on the territories of a hapless Ukraine has perhaps reached a stage where the contours are likely being etched by both the major actors. Russian troops are virtually ambling, not vigorously marching, into the east of Ukraine. Meanwhile the West is pursuing Ukraine’s membership to the EU and possibly NATO. A conclusion that cannot be wrong: significant regions of Ukraine’s Russian-speaking East might cede to Russia with the rest going with the western alliance. This, as an interim modus vivendi, could cool down the global economy besides pandering to the egos of both the major power blocs. It is a win-win for all except suffering Ukrainians.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Tel Aviv University is planning to announce scholarships for Ukrainian students and researchers to enable them to continue their academic studies and research which have now been halted by the war. The University President has said, “The steps we are taking are admittedly modest. However, we hope that other academic institutions, both in Israel and worldwide, will follow our example....” Now, India has excellent relations with Israel. The Government of India can use this as an opportunity to help the thousands of Indian medical students who face a very uncertain academic future. Perhaps classes can continue for these Indian students using facilities on Israeli soil?

Jiya Somaiah,

Bengaluru

Exit polls

Going by various exit poll predictions (Page 1 graphic – “Countdown begins” March 8), the results of Assembly elections are more or less on expected lines, except in Punjab. If they are right, it appears that in Uttar Pradesh the Samajwadi Party’s efforts to corner the BJP may have been blunted to some extent. If true again, the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘beginnings’ in Punjab will only highlight how the people of Punjab are eager to transform the State. Let us see what March 10 has in store for us!

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The exit polls are only a warning of things to come. The electoral arena will witness any of these: landslide victories, razor-thin margins, humiliating defeats or hung Assemblies. One need not rack one’s brain to understand how the scenario will evolve should there be a fractured verdict. Scruples such as integrity and probity will go for a toss and threats, allurements, abductions and horse trading will be in full play. Each party will go the extra mile to occupy the saddle and enjoy power and pelf. In brief, democratic traditions will be taken for granted.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The idea of a third front is sure to be revived and parleys and actions will be afoot to forge it. It is bound to affect the Grand Old Party more than any other political outfit as there will be a number of contenders to lead such a front. Only time will tell what is in store for national politics.

R. Sampath,

Chennai