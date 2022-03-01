Letters to the Editor — March 1, 2022

More NATO

It would be more appropriate to describe the Russia-Ukraine developments as a NATO war rather than Putin’s war. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, given its origin and purpose, owes more than an explanation for Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO which precipitated this war. While NATO is known for its expansionism, Vladimir Putin only wants to be sure of Russia’s borders which are essential for its sovereignty. He has been repeatedly reminding Ukraine of its shared historical lineage with Russia. Unless Mr. Putin’s broader question on NATO is answered, Ukraine will remain a thorny question. History has taught us that the world is only bipolar.

Ukraine students

The reports about hundreds of Indian professional students returning from war-torn Ukraine raise the issue of the rehabilitation of these students. The course of events in Ukraine has dashed their hopes and dreams. But by acting quickly to rehabilitate them, the Government of India and States can create a precedent and ‘resolution template’ if there are similar and unfortunate situations in the future. There should be a high powered expert group in place, with representation from the Government of India, States and educational institutions, to coordinate admissions for these students in domestic institutions, commensurate with their qualifications and academic record so far. Governments and corporates may have to subsidise costs on a need-based basis. Educational institutions may have to be permitted to create additional seats on a supernumerary basis, for once. Most students may be in a position to bear the costs up to the level they had planned while in Ukraine.

Recruiting students, especially for medical courses, has become a lucrative business for overseas education consultants, and students from India have been lured to join even ‘substandard courses, after paying exorbitant amounts as fees. The high percentage of foreign-educated doctors who face difficulties in screening tests such as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FGME) that is required for a licence to practise in India underscores the point. The Ukraine-Russia conflict and its repercussions must be a wake-up call for students planning to go abroad for higher education. Instead, more opportunities must be provided for their medical education in India by increasing the number of seats, and keeping a check on capitation fees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the private sector to provide/enable opportunities for Indian students in the field of medical education. It is also an indirect question posed to the students: ‘Why do you go to such countries for medical education?’ The answer is that the Government ought to have fulfilled their aspirations by starting more colleges. There is brain drain in the field of medicine in India. In parallel, Indian doctors are not ready to work in rural areas too. Professional education should be removed from the concurrent list.

Held at sea

A key reason for the atrocities committed by the Sri Lankan Navy against the fishermen from Tamil Nadu has to do with the stepmotherly policy treatment meted out to fishermen from the South. There needs to be a permanent solution which may include marking out areas around Katchatheevu to fish.

