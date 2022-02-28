Letters to the Editor

Russia’s aggression

The Russian President’s decision to wage what could now be a full-fledged war against Ukraine is condemnable. It arises from his being self-centered. The world is still grappling with the aftermath of COVID-19 and this war would only make things worse. Hundreds of Ukrainians have been put to hardship. Vladimir Putin nurses a deep sense of grievance over the loss of Russia’s power and influence since the breakup of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. This war has again proved that politicians will go to any lengths to meet their selfish ends.

Shujaath Ahmed,

Chennai

Medical education

The report, “Open up medical education” (Page 1, February 27), only shows how India’s Human Resource Ministry has miserably failed to do its job for decades. It is unfortunate that it is only when there is a crisis involving hundreds of our medical students that the political leadership pitches the line, “let our children study in India”. There is some data every year by private agencies that have details of the cost benefit analysis of medical education in foreign countries. If there is concerted action by all concerned to fill in the gaps between demand and supply in various professional courses, the student flow from India to study abroad can be minimised.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

If the central government can conduct a centralised exam for medical admissions, why cannot the same government allot more resources to States to start new medical colleges? It will only make medical education more affordable to more students. Why cannot the central government lend a ear to policy proposals drafted by a State government on exams?

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu