Letters to the Editor

The driving experience

Though unsafe roads contribute to road accidents to a certain extent (Editorial page, “India has still to get a good grip on road safety”, February 18), it is also negligence by vehicle users that accounts for a major share of road accidents in the country. Unfortunately, even after the revision of penalties for violations, many pay scant regard to road safety rules. Violations such as helmet hesitancy, not wearing a seatbelt, mobile phone use while driving (especially while on a two-wheeler), over speeding and overloading with either people or objects, drunk driving, wrong-side driving and even overtaking from the wrong side are the major factors.

S.V.N. Vijayendra,

Hyderabad

Except for four-lane highways, other roads are not meant for high speed driving. Drunk driving is another area of concern now. And, even headlight use. The scant regard for road rules is obvious in India.

Unless speed guns are installed on State and national highways and drivers are fined for violations, a reduction in road accidents in India seems a faraway goal.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Singapore PM’s speech

It is a well-known fact that almost half the MPs in Parliament may not be on the right side of the law. Therefore, there is no point in the Indian government frowning at the Singapore Prime Minister’s speech, when he referred to this bitter truth (Page 1, February 18). While our government spokespersons have developed a ‘habit’ of boasting that the world praises the ‘achievements’ of the government of the day, they should also be mature enough to take (global) criticism in the right spirit.

A.A.H.K. Ghori,

Chennai