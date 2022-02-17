Letters to the Editor

February 17, 2022 00:12 IST

Threat of war

One only hopes that the escalating situation as far as Russia and Ukraine are concerned is sorted out soon. The crisis may have been compounded by certain remarks made by the United States. Right from Vietnam to Afghanistan, the U.S. has consistently rendered the global economic and political environment in disarray with its provocative actions. Peace initiatives should be routed through the United Nations and by engaging in dialogue through diplomatic channels. Russia on its part should respect the sovereignty of its neighbouring countries. With the pandemic far from over, a war is the last thing the world would want.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj was a visionary industrialist who, with his business acumen, transformed the lives of millions of middle-class Indians. His legacy, as one who promoted local manufacturing and self- reliance, will continue to be a guiding principle for budding entrepreneurs.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Spotlight on LEDs

Ophthalmologists treating more patients affected by the glare from LED (light emitting diode) bulbs that are increasingly being used in vehicle headlights also turns the spotlight on health and road safety. For a majority of Indian drivers, the culture, courtesy and driving practice of switching headlights to low beam are non-existent. LEDs can blind an oncoming driver. RTOs and the police do need to take cognisance of this problem.

Dr. K. Janardhan,

Neyveli, Tamil Nadu